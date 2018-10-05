As a member owner/rate payer of Delta-Montrose Electric Association, I am very concerned about DMEA’s upcoming vote to change its articles of incorporation in an effort to buy out of its contract with its wholesale electric power supplier, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association. In my opinion, DMEA has been oversimplifying a very complex issue in the press and social media. The following are a few facts relating to the issues:
• Tri-State has provided a vital service to rural Colorado for many years, and employs more than 40 people in Montrose.
• Tri-State is governed by a board of directors comprised of one director from each of its 43 member electric cooperatives. To ensure each cooperative covers its share of the costs, Tri-State members approved a policy to limit their own self-supply of energy to 5 percent of their total requirements.
• Tri-State’s wholesale rates have not increased from 2016-2018, and stable rates are forecasted for years to come.
• Although current market prices for renewable energy are low, there is no guarantee they will remain low once the taxpayer-funded government subsidies expire. The market price for energy does not include all costs required to deliver power to the consumer. Tri-State’s wholesale rate includes all costs associated with delivering power to its members, including transmission operation and maintenance services, 24/7, 365 regardless of the weather. So DMEA’s rate comparison is not comparing apples to apples.
• Tri-State has significant renewable energy resources in its generation portfolio. In 2017, 30 percent of the energy consumed by its members came from renewable resources.
I am a firm believer in the cooperative model and do not want to see our local member-owned cooperative become an investor-owned utility. For these reasons, I intend to vote “no” on DMEA’s ballot to change its articles of incorporation.
