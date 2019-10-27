The drive to legalize sports betting in Colorado united Republicans and Democrats at the state Capitol, and similarly, the opposition to Proposition DD is bringing together two disparate groups of critics.
The November ballot question is drawing criticism from religious conservatives who label gambling as a sin and a faction of the environmental community concerned about where the revenues will go.
“Proposition DD is an effort to expand gambling in the state of Colorado,” wrote the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University. “Gambling is sinful, it disproportionately harms the poor, is rooted in the sin of greed, and it leads to the breakdown of the family.”
On the other end, the measure “is a troubling ballot measure that essentially pens a blank check to water managers to fund river-killing projects while exploiting vulnerable people in the process,” said Jen Pelz, the wild-rivers program director at WildEarth Guardians, an environmental organization. “This is socially and environmentally irresponsible, and we stand firmly against it.”
The blunt assessments call out the Republican and Democratic leaders who authored the ballot measure and led the push at the General Assembly to approve it. Only 14 of the state’s 100 lawmakers voted against the legislation that put it on the ballot.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.