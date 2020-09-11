It’s time to urge the PUC to represent your commitment to solar energy
Access to renewable energy is vital to our state’s climate and economy. In 2019, in a bipartisan vote, our state legislature passed the Community Solar Gardens Modernization Act, with one hangnail: who will receive the savings from using solar renewable energy credits (RECs)? Those who have paid subscriptions into the solar garden programs, or the utility companies? Currently, the utilities hold a monopoly on the receipts of these credits. The legislature left the decision with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) commissioners, citizens from across the state who represent the people.
Community solar gardens give renters or homeowners the option to join renewable energy programs and immediately access energy by buying subscriptions in solar gardens. The PUC should honor the investment made by the subscribers. Giving them a portion of the savings earned from their investment is only fair.
Legislatures trusted the PUC to come up with a compromise that would equitably serve both parties. In 2019, the PUC drew up draft rules allowing subscribers to choose whether or not they want to keep the RECs earned by the subscriptions. But this year, the PUC proposes to beg the question until 2022 at the earliest. The postponement favors the utility companies and has the appearance of trying to undermine the continued growth of solar gardens.
Join me in pressuring the PUC to immediately allow subscribers to determine whether they want to keep their credits or sell them back to utility companies. This decision harms no one; it does put choice back in the hands of Colorado consumers.
Urge the PUC to represent your commitment to solar energy. Community solar is an economic driver. By expediting this decision, up to 10,000 homes could benefit from solar energy while contributing to the economic stability of the state.
Ann-Marie Fleming
Montrose
