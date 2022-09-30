Letter to the Editor: A quote of George Orwell's Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We get the government we chose.The leaders we elect and the corruption we tolerate.People that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims but accomplices.Jacki ThomasMontrose Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thief Traitor Politics Crime Accomplice Quote People Politician Editor View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Sep 30, 2022 9 hrs ago Most Popular Families call for justice as new public safety complex opens Slain man's family angry as accused shooter is allowed to fly out of state Mayfly’s manufacturing attracts Boebert’s notice Montrose Police Department Blotter Youth mentoring program put victim in sex abuser’s path despite termination, plaintiffs allege Montrose school board welcomes newest member With only one graffiti offense in the past year, city’s anti-graffiti expenses outweigh penalty revenue 3 killed when Jeep goes over cliff in Ouray County Together on Main: Nonprofits boost each other at annual dinner Soper asks federal court for max sentence in ‘largest body-snatching case in American history’