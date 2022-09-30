When I saw the photo of Lauren Boebert at a church service, I had to ask: What would Jesus think?
Boebert stands with others, hand raised, eyes closed and strapped to her leg is a pistol. Jesus threw the money changers out of the temple, how would he feel about someone with a gun?
Boebert’s believes that “the church” should govern. This is the bogus idea of “Christian Nationalism”. It is antithetical to the American Constitution and it’s dangerous. Boebert says separation of church and state is not in the Constitution. Apparently, she’s never read it. Quoting the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...”
And obviously, she’s never read history. People came to America to escape religious persecution from European despots. Now she wants to force her religion on citizens of the United States where -- thanks to the wisdom of the Founding Fathers -- we are allowed to practice whatever religion we choose. That’s freedom, that’s liberty.
Our country is facing great challenges. To solve those we need leaders in Congress who are willing to talk to each other and to accept good ideas no matter who proposes them. Boebert rejects that basic tenet of Democracy.
Adam Frisch has worked with people around the world, he’ll bring common-sense to Congress and work for the people of Colorado.
Please, voters, don’t allow Boebert to turn America into something the Founding Fathers wouldn’t recognize.