Voters in Congressional District 3 have a respectful and thoughtful alternative to the current Boebert sideshow, Adam Frisch. Adam is a workhorse who will represent everyone in CD3, not just those who agree with him. Unlike his opponent, he is not a partisan idealogue whose main interests seem to be personal promotion and contempt for perceived opponents. He will be willing to work across the aisle to get legislation passed that benefits CD 3 and all rural Colorado.
Adam has a long record of public service. He chaired Pitkin County’s financial review committee and was then elected to Aspen City Council, where he served for 8 years. As a city councilman, Adam played a vital role on several important issues:
• Worked to develop moderately priced housing opportunities
• Helped lead efforts to pass a sales tax to support schools,
• Secured long-term water rights for the community, and
• Increased childcare subsidies
When elected, Adam’s priorities will be to:
• Rebuild the middle class by fighting for high-paying jobs for all workers and lowering out-of-control costs.
• Protect the good-paying jobs we have now, while creating new high wage jobs in all industries by encouraging locally produced oil and natural gas, as well as renewable energy.
• Protect our natural resources with a focus on water and forest health.
• Support our veterans by making sure they can see the best doctors and get world-class physical and mental health care.
Adam has received the endorsements of his primary opponents, Representative Donald Valdez of La Jara, activist Sol Sandoval of Pueblo, Dr. Debby Burnett of Gunnison and attorney Colin Wilhelm of Glenwood Springs, all of whom are actively working on his campaign. So, if you want to bring sanity and respect back to CD 3, vote for Adam Frisch.