Frisch for CD 3

Voters in Congressional District 3 have a respectful and thoughtful alternative to the current Boebert sideshow, Adam Frisch. Adam is a workhorse who will represent everyone in CD3, not just those who agree with him. Unlike his opponent, he is not a partisan idealogue whose main interests seem to be personal promotion and contempt for perceived opponents. He will be willing to work across the aisle to get legislation passed that benefits CD 3 and all rural Colorado.



