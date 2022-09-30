The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. We empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy, education and litigation at the local, state and national levels. We envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate.

The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley and the City of Montrose will co-host a Candidate Forum, for the Colorado State House District 58 race between candidates Marc Catlin and Kevin Kuns, at 6 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Montrose City Council Chambers, 107 S. Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Included in HD38 and co-sponsors of this even are the Montezuma County and Gunnison Valley Leagues.



