The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. We empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy, education and litigation at the local, state and national levels. We envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate.
The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley and the City of Montrose will co-host a Candidate Forum, for the Colorado State House District 58 race between candidates Marc Catlin and Kevin Kuns, at 6 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Montrose City Council Chambers, 107 S. Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Included in HD38 and co-sponsors of this even are the Montezuma County and Gunnison Valley Leagues.
The League’s Forums are voter education events. To that end, our League’s Forums are held in a town hall format, meaning that the intent is for the candidates to speak to the audience in attendance, those virtually or physically present, rather than to or at each other, as in a debate format.
The initial questions for the candidates will be from the League membership, but the rest and majority of the questions to the candidates will come from their audience. Each of those in attendance have the opportunity as they arrive to write a question which will then be asked by the moderator. This format allows for the audience to have questions and concerns most important to them answered by those candidates for whom they will very soon be casting their votes. Information about this and all of our events is available at our website, lwv-uv.org.
In the meantime, voters should check their voter registration information on file at the Secretary of State’s office because mailed ballots, to be mailed out on Oct. 17, cannot be forwarded. Please check and update at GoVoteColorado.gov, or for links to that and much more election-related information, go to Vote411.org, or check with your County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Regardless of your affiliation, or lack thereof, your League wants you to exercise your right and VOTE!