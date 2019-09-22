Us heathens;

Re: Jack Flowers letter

Wish I could help you, Jack Flowers, but you and I know the Colorado Parks and Wildlife don't listen to us heathens. They all been to school.

Seems they do listen to the folks in Denver (who are probably transplants from some coastal states).

Seems they like to introduce lynx, wolves, grizzlies and all sorts of predators then wonder what happened to the grouse, deer, elk, rabbits and such. And the ranchers have to deal with this, too.

Steve Thomas

Montrose

Tags

Load comments