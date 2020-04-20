What’s truly important
I was upset today after reading this morning’s edition. Between the unconscionable, hateful comments made by our City Manager Bill Bell about revenue generating golfers and our gad about town mask counting elitist Ms. Morris, I kept asking myself ,when is this insanity going to end and we return to our normal, caring community? Well, my prayers were answered this evening when a caravan of decorated vehicles drove by honking to celebrate a birthday. Every honk, hoot, streamer and balloon was a reminder of what’s truly important. Montrose, we are in this together and must remember who we are! Happy birthday Ashley!
Becky Wolford
Montrose
