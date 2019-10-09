Neighborly concerns and fun
In 1996 Sneffels Street in San Juan Vista was being developed. It provided housing for new settlers, some retired and some still working. Montrose was half the town it is now. One other development and the new SJV residential area were on the south edge of town. Only trees, sagebrush and blue sky with a background of snow capped mountains could be seen looking south.
The city’s growing pains confronted every one. New residents were forward-looking, comforted in the arms of natural beauty and a relaxed atmosphere known only to those who thrive in open space, by the gifts of God and relief from the turmoils of big city life.
At that time three visionaries who had settled on Sneffels Street felt a need to meet neighbors, put in place covenants and other considerations pertinent to a safe and appealing residential community. They decided to invite everyone who lived or was building on Sneffels Street to lunch at a local restaurant. This was the beginning of something very rare in societies complex. This year on Sept. 14, residents of Sneffels Street repeated the monthly gathering for the 266th time including a few Christmas parties and some at home “bring a dish” patio picnics. They lunched at the Camp Robber, one of the many eateries where they had met over the years.
Relationships like this, lasting for years 23 years without interruption are rare. It speaks of character, recognition, appreciation, awareness and love. It speaks of loyalty and interpersonal concern. Residents look out for one another in an uncommon manner, infectiously capable of spreading throughout the entire city.
Kirby Kline
Montrose
Please Vote NO on CC
Coloradans soon have an opportunity to make sure that our state’s spending stays under control. The November 2019 ballot (already in your mailbox?) has a Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) question. Please vote to preserve the right to limit the Colorado legislature’s spending.
Proposition CC would do away with the TABOR safeguards. It could turn us into another California, where spending evidently has no limits and deficits are huge.
Proposition CC has warm and fuzzy wording, asking that the legislature be able to ‘retain revenue for education and transportation without raising taxes’. Sounds like a win/win, but if CC is passed, the money goes into the general fund and can be used for almost anything in the future. You won’t get your TABOR refunds, and TABOR will be permanently gone.
Please don’t let big spenders take away the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Vote NO on CC!
Angie Many
Eckert
Coloradans Want the CORE Act
In a state blessed with pristine landscapes and in a community that is seeing the benefits of outdoor recreation, thank you Mayfly Outdoors, it is a necessity that we do all we can to protect our public lands. It is a common trope but we are not building any more public lands and if we want a recognizable future for Colorado, one with access to healthy public lands, we need legislation like the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act.
The CORE Act, introduced by Sen. Bennet and Rep. Neguse, is the culmination of a robust stakeholder process that started over a decade ago. The bill protects the San Juans, expands fishing access at Curecanti National Recreation Area, protects critical habitat in the Thompson-Divide, and preserves the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division at Camp Hale. This is a bill that enjoys broad support across Colorado because it is what our state — the economy and natural world — needs and wants.
As our Congressman, Rep. Tipton, should stand with his constituents and the stakeholder process that has led to the development of the CORE Act instead of introducing legislation that releases protections for 40,000 acres of Western Colorado. Our ever expanding world needs places set aside for wildlife and outdoor recreation not more development of our precious public lands. Unfortunately, Sen. Gardner has been largely silent on the CORE Act as well. Also, he remains the only Colorado Senator to have never supported Wilderness protections for the state that was the birthplace of the concept 55 years ago. I hope all of you will join me in asking Rep. Tipton and Sen. Gardner to cosponsor the CORE Act.
Sara Brophy Alexander
Montrose
Spreading untruths in letters to the editor
A wise man once stated, “If you tell a lie enough, you yourself will believe it.” I am not in the habit of responding to letters to the editor, even though they are factually incorrect. Here is the exception, a gentleman by the name of David Ryan has repeatedly given his opinion as fact. I am sure Mr. Ryan would not knowingly misrepresent the truth. On numerous newspapers throughout Southwest Colorado, Mr. Ryan has stated that I voted no on the bump stop legislation. He is referring to SB 18-051. The truth is this bill never had a floor vote in the Colorado Senate. No Republican or Democrat of the 35 members of the Colorado Senate voted on SB 18-051 This bill was heard in committee and was postponed indefinitely.
Mr. Ryan as well as others may not know how to track legislation. It is not difficult to do. I am happy to guide you through the process if you find it too difficult. I have never questioned another person’s motives for their actions. Unfortunately the “truth” is often the first victim in politics today. As I have often stated, “You are always entitled to your own opinion, but not entitled to your own facts.”
Senator Don Coram
Senate District 6
Montrose
