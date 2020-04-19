Pandemic no time for partisanship
It is distressing that so many of the recently published opinions are overtly political and divisive in tone in these dark times. This pandemic is apolitical and affects everyone. All levels of government are struggling with this and politicians all along the political spectrum are working hard to help their constituents.
Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or unaffiliated, we are all in this together. We simply can’t afford to be concerned if the people who provide the supplies we need or the health care we seek have political ideals that are aligned with ours. Instead, we must thank everyone who is working, or those who are staying at home, from the bottom of our hearts for their help and support for our community.
Please join me in showing gratitude to our fellow citizens for doing their part to get us through this crisis. they are putting their health, and possibly their lives, on the line for each one of us. Fellowship, not partisanship, is the “miracle drug” we should be working on. Unity, not animosity, is the prescription we need to fill.
Steve M. Smith
Montrose
