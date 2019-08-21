Where’s Sen. Gardner on Pendley Appointment?
Regarding the Montrose Daily Press coverage (Lawyer appointed acting head of BLM; Aug. 1, 2019) of the anti-public lands attorney who is now in charge of managing our public lands, I have one question: where’s Sen. Cory Gardner on this and how can he stand in the shadows?
If you’ve followed Sen. Gardner’s career at all, you’ve probably heard him offer glowing remarks about public lands in the past. Yet he’s supported both Ryan Zinke and David Bernhardt to run the Interior Department, who have both implemented extreme anti-public lands measures like shrinking national monuments and cutting the public out of public land management decisions. If Senator Gardner’s track record of following in lock-step with the President is any indication, he’ll likely support making William Pendley the director of the Bureau of Land Management despite Pendley’s awful record of supporting the sell-off of our treasured lands, including recreation areas and lands set aside for conservation.
Because of Mr. Pendley’s extreme anti-public lands track record, Senator Bennet rightfully called his appointment by Secretary Bernhardt a slap in the face to Americans. We love our public lands, and personally, I want them to be here for future generations of wildlife, plant life, and public land users alike. If Senator Gardner truly values public lands and the opportunities they provide for Colorado and our nation, then he will soundly reject Pendley and work to ensure the seat is filled by someone who can uphold the mission of the BLM.
Gabriela Zaldumbide
Gunnison
California’s little sister
I see that the Front Range politicians are taking more steps to make Colorado into California’s little sister.
Their latest whim is to make battery powered cars mandatory.
I occasionally like to drive long distances. Approximately 250 miles appears to be the current limit of an electric car. It might make it to Denver before overnight charging is required. If it doesn’t make it all the way, do I ask someone to tow me the rest of the way?
It takes five minutes to fill my gas tank. It will take hours to fully charge a battery powered car.
Also, has anyone considered the vulnerable condition of our existing electrical grid? Is there enough extra power available if we add the energy needs of our transportation system? Brown-outs, and power outages are frequent enough already. Windmills and solar panels won’t handle it.
Welcome to mini-California and progressive thought. If the Democrats have their way with the electoral college, our vote will mean nothing in the next presidential election.
Barry Lindstrom
Montrose
I reject
I reject the table-turning efforts of the current administration to vilify any criticism of Israeli policies and to denigrate our Muslim sisters and brothers. We are, of course, a nation of immigrants and our Constitution proclaims us all as equals in the eyes of the law. We need to establish ourselves as a peace-loving democratic nation. We also need to show leadership in the world in establishing these values. Let’s not allow media rhetoric to destroy our vision.
Wayne Quade
Montrose
Lady Liberty
I started writing letters to the editor in the Montrose Daily Press the first year after we moved here. My husband and I hadn’t checked out the political climate before moving and it didn’t take long to figure out that we were an unwelcome minority.
It became absolutely clear when, upon mentioning my political leanings at the church we were attending, one of the members gasped and held me at arm’s length and said with disgust, “Huhhhhhh? You’re a Democrat?” I wondered if my lesions were showing. I felt like a leper, to say the least.
I realized then that the conservative element in this town needed to know that there was another voice out there. I had nothing to lose. I was retired and had no business that could be boycotted. I was in my sixties and really didn’t care what people thought of me. It became very clear to me that to be silent indicated agreement. So I began what has now become an 18-year dialogue from the left on the opinion page of the Daily Press.
I would like to quote Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German pastor and anti-Nazi dissident during World War II: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”
This has become my mantra and, in adhering to my intentions of being that other voice, I am saying that in my opinion Lady Liberty is looking down on our country and its leaders with a broken heart and tears running down her face.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
On the brighter side — a compliment
I’ve been in Montrose Memorial Hospital twice in my life. The first time was in 1953 in a small brick structure when I was born. I don’t remember that stay. The second time was a couple of weeks ago when I required a bit of surgery, in a modern, well run hospital.
The da Vinci Robotic Surgery System… amazing. R. Luskin, a skilled surgeon and a really good guy. My anesthesiologist did such a good job, I don’t recall her name, and I apologize for that. My RNs Pam and Kritin, and my CNAs Tiffany and Marissa, I could not have asked for better care.
From Wendy in admissions, to maintenance, to housekeeping, to good services, you folks are awesome. Kind, compassionate, efficient care.
Perry Loesch
Montrose
