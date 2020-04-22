Your money, your vote
You start a business, grow it and make a decent living. Would you take some of your profits and give them to a competitor to compete against you? Seems kind of crazy doesn’t it?
This is exactly what some well meaning city councilors and government leaders are doing. Someone makes a survey and says they need another store and the City contributes your hard earned money to help with infrastructure to help bring your competition. This is happening with the Colorado Outdoors project, Marriott hotel and the new truck stop.
I have been in business for many years and did not join the Montrose Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for this very reason. Why would I want to help another competitor come in and split up our business share? I learned that MEDC was about bringing in primary jobs. Primary jobs do not create competition, they bring in companies that create jobs that currently do not exist. The idea is to create good paying jobs so your business can expand as a result of more dollars in the economy. If the demand for your goods or service grows, you may get a competitor, but you are not directly funding your competition.
Retail will expand if there are profits to be made and does not need incentives. Government has its place but should not pick winners and losers. If there are good primary jobs, those ancillary businesses will grow organically. Government should create services that individuals and businesses cannot create on their own, not dish out your money to pick businesses that fill their perceived needs.
It is your money and your vote. Think about this when voting in future elections.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.