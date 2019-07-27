Addressing climate change
This summer, our Western Slope congressional delegation has been working across the aisle on practical, bipartisan solutions to address climate change.
Last week, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton co-sponsored the Public Land Renewable Energy Development Act. The bill would increase production of wind, solar and geothermal energy on federal lands and provide funding for local governments, outdoor recreation, and deficit reduction.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner shepherded several climate bills through the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Bills authored by Gardner would help fund energy efficiency upgrades to federal buildings and new hydropower development within the nation’s existing dam infrastructure. U.S. Sen.
Michael Bennet teamed up with Gardner on a bill to help promising new energy technologies developed by the national labs move into commercial use. Another bipartisan bill sponsored by Bennet would ease financing for carbon capture projects.
Bills like these represent an a la carte approach to climate policy.
Each is tightly targeted to a specific piece of the climate crisis puzzle. Carbon pricing is the next important puzzle piece. We need Congress to fix the flaw in our energy market that lets fossil fuel companies emit carbon pollution for free.
Kathy Facklerl
Durango
Go West, BLM, but not here
Moving the Bureau of Land Management to the West is a good idea. Ninety percent of BLM land is in the West. But not Grand Junction!
BLM personnel will already be coming in with plenty of oil and gas industry influence. Acting BLM Director Casey Hammond is committed to “reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens” on the industry. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, a Rifle native, is a former oil industry lobbyist.
Grand Junction is a hotbed of climate change deniers and drill baby drill types. Being surrounded by such influences is unlikely to change the mind of the BLM staff on the reality of climate change.
Glenwood Springs, which has a blend of industry supporters and climate geeks, would be a much better choice. Perhaps the geeks could persuade the BLM’ers to put environment, public health, and the welfare of the planet ahead of corporate profits
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
Shame on President Trump
Shame on President Trump and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for challenging the right of any American to question or disagree with the current administration’s policies.
Disagreeing with the policies of an administration is not an indication of disloyalty but rather it is a fundamental right of our country and the basis of our democracy. Neither President Trump nor Sen. Graham get the right to tell any American how to think or what they can say. This is a clear and vile attempt to squelch differing opinions.
Unfortunately this is not the first time my love of this country has been challenged based upon my disagreement with an administration’s policies. When I disagreed with the George W. Bush administration’s invasion of Iraq on the false basis of the existence of weapons of mass destruction and the illegal use of torture, I was told I was un-American. However, it was not the president who told me this but rather fellow citizens who obviously misunderstood a fundamental tenet of our democracy.
I have never been so insulted or heard any president say anything so un-American as when President Trump stated “That’s why I said, hey, if they don't like it, let them leave.’” No, President Trump, I do not need to leave my home when I disagree with your policies. Instead I get to contact my elected representatives and ask them to stand up to you, and I get to actively work to challenge you and to vote against you when you come up for re-election.
I will not be bullied.
Marshal D. Clark
Montrose
