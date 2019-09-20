Safety for all
Last spring, a series of incidents occurred with strangers trying to pick up school children walking home. My block started a Watch that had varying citizens that could stand outside while the children walked home from the bus. As an avid walker, I have been disturbed by the incidences to citizens either on the bike path or as the poor woman who was attacked in front of her home. Especially annoying are the drivers who ignore the Crosswalk warnings, even when next to a school zone. The Montrose Daily Press is not obligated to print the police blotter of arrests or failure to appear, yet graciously has continued to do so. Last week alone, there were 35. It becomes obvious with these continuing demands that safety for all means more law enforcement professionals. We must be One Community Safer Together. Support Law Enforcement.
AJ Smith
Montrose
A day in the life of a cop
My fellow Montrosians, you have a big decision facing you in November. That decision is whether or not to support your local police department. I’m asking that you do. Here is why: I went on a ride-along a few months ago in order to get a feel for what a day in the life of a cop was like. In the four hours I rode with this officer we responded to a neighbor threatening to kill another with a rifle. We responded to a possible burglary in progress. We responded to a “be on the lookout” call for a man walking around the streets with an axe. Those three calls all required multiple responses due to officer safety. Two of the incidents resulted in an arrest of the individuals. Those high-risk incidents occurred between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. I can only imagine what it must be like after dark.
Our Montrose Police Department is understaffed. On any given shift, there are only four patrol officers and one supervising sergeant. They’re assigned twelve-hour shifts but often work fourteen hours. Fatigue is going to set in, mistakes are going to be made.
Get to know a cop; see what he or she faces during a shift. The MPD welcomes those that are interested to participate in a ride-along. All you have to do is call the office at 970- 252-5200, and request to ride with an officer. You will be required to sign a waiver. But with that I guarantee it will be an eye opener.
I will support 2A on November’s ballot. I’m sure you will as well.
Dave Stockton
Montrose
