Climate action
Wednesday, April 22 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Fifty years ago on this day, 20 million (10% of the U.S. population at the time) rose up to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward.
The theme of our 50th anniversary of Earth Day is climate action, identified as the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and our life-support systems. Today, our global health crisis concern doesn't mean the climate crisis is slowing down, but it is offering us a look at a small example of what a mass disruption can do.
I'm sorry so many of us are home-sequestered right now, but don't forget this important anniversary. Let us take stock and plan the actions we will take to address this most worldwide crisis.
Wayne Quade
Montrose
