DMEA and residential solar
Congratulations to DMEA for reaching an agreement with Tri-State to exit the contract. I hope it is a good solution for all members of DMEA. Only time will tell. We are all going to be experiencing an increase in the access fee soon and I hope that DMEA has a plan in place to keep these fees under control now that they will not have Tri-State to blame. Unfortunately, the increase will impact those members that can least afford it. The large capital expenditure DMEA is going to make to buyout the contract and to purchase the transmission lines and the maintenance of those facilities will be a heavy lift for the members.
This Tri-State contract exit opens the door for DMEA to produce more of their own energy including residential solar energy which has been a major complaint from DMEA management. I am not sure Mr. (Bill) Patterson is on board with residential solar from his comments in the paper on July 23. It almost sounded like if they didn’t have control of all of the power produced then they are not happy. I hope that DMEA’s management sees the benefits of residential solar. DMEA charges 10.45 cents per kilowatt hour. Residential solar customers must sell their excess production every year at whatever price per KWH DMEA decides to pay them. For the 2017/2018 period it paid 4 cents per KWH. If it truly does not want the excess production, then it could do like other utilities and let the solar customers bank their excess to use the next year. Residential members who invest their own capital for solar on their homes is a win for all DMEA members as DMEA doesn’t have to make its own capital investment for a source of energy.
Cheryl Robacker
Montrose
Editor’s note: This letter was first published Friday, Aug. 2; however, two sentences were mistakenly removed from the original, so it is being reprinted.
Uninformed media
As a Montrose resident I was reading, with great interest, the article in the Montrose Daily Press about “Olathe Sweet corn.” It was truly intriguing to learn the history of the development of the product.
Then, I get to the part where the author just had to insert her opinion that was absolutely and completely unnecessary and certainly uncalled for. The “conservative, Trump voting era” was nothing more than a failed attempt to interject a complete and uneducated opinion into a very interesting piece.
As with most of the uninformed media, their inability to present a well-researched article without personal opinion is typical. If they really did their homework on the subject they’d find that we “conservative, Trump voting era” citizens are in-fact pro legal immigration and fully support the seasonal migrant workers that come to our communities and earn a decent living for their families they leave behind in their home countries.
What we “conservative, Trump voting era” citizens are against is the illegal migration of people and all of the countless problems that are associated with it and the unending tax dollars going to such a broken system.
While I do not know Mr. (John) Harold personally, I do know in fact that the migrants he hires are very well cared for, paid well for their intense labor and look forward to this opportunity.
If journalism is a chosen profession then learn that true journalism does not include personal opinion and leave that to the uninformed! Unfortunately the Montrose Press has become a mouthpiece for reprints from the extreme Left of the Front Range and has lost the ability to be an independent source of real journalism.
D. Pozerl
Montrose
Thank you, Montrose!
During July, the Welcome Home Alliance For Veterans sponsored a gathering in Montrose of 11 male veterans from around the U.S. under its program Mission: No Barriers. I was honored and privileged to be one of those invited. Our five days of activities were well planned and executed, and enjoyed by all. However, the reason I write is not to relate the details.
What I observed was not only the way that Montrose views with importance the service of veterans, but that there is something unique about the community spirit and togetherness exhibited by the many volunteers that turned out each day in support of the events. Witnessing how the various groups came together and interacted was extraordinary. My impression is that Montrose is a great place, not just for its many attractions and recreational opportunities, but mainly because many great people make it a special community.
Thank you, Montrose for many great memories and for honoring all who serve our country.
Jeffrey Owens
USN Submarine Service 1965-69
Nicholson, Pennsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.