WWII General George Marshall Jr. ultimately became secretary of state under President Eisenhower. He created programs to rebuild Europe and Japan after WWII ended. War torn countries were in disarray, broken, depleted of resources and broken by destruction. Marshall’s plan was to help restart the nations to conditions that allowed them to take care of themselves. During the years that followed, Americans poured tremendous amounts of money and resources into the war torn countries. They became dependant upon U.S. tax payers and business interests. With purpose they found ways to keep draining America. Nations throughout the world joined the movement, buying from and selling to America while at the same time seeking monetary help.
Formally said, the United States of America does not owe other countries a place in the world. They bear the responsibility for their own people and their own enterprise, their own destiny. International commerce is considered good but on a basis that provides equal and just accommodation: “do unto others----”. Also, no country can sustain an influx of mass uncontrolled migration. Several European nations are inundated with unwanted migrant populations. Their lifestyles modified, their social and cultural followings altered, their infrastructure and other public necessities seriously impacted, their future unknown.
While Marshall’s plan was credible it has lead to the United States becoming the “go to” place to solve all problems. American’s innate compassion for others is admirable, but it can result in total degradation and depletion of space, resources, cultural foundations, and social compatibility. America’s founders created a self sustaining, lasting format protective of worthy citizens. Their view was a tenable society unto itself. At present, danger lurks in the move toward unrestrained migration, some coming to the USA driven by personal fault at home. American soil attracts the weakest because of ‘gifts’ requiring no effort in return. The cost of open borders is horrendous, possibly enough to pay the national debt in just a few years.
What’s wrong with America? Short answer: we have become a nation of selfish, modern savages. Our corrupt human spirit is running wild with little sense of self-restraint and no respect for other people. The problem is not guns, knives, bombs or any of the other tools we use to vent our selfish anger.
Long answer: we have abandoned the source of truth about ourselves and the only remedy for our lost condition, namely the Bible and the God who can heal us. The Bible correctly describes man’s sinful heart and its first awful result, the murder of Abel by his brother Cain Since then, we have murdered each other by the billions. The only respite we have received was when Christ came into this world offering a solution to our human madness, but He was murdered for His efforts. However, He rose from the dead and proved that His salvation solution was, and is, the only answer to our problem.
American was founded upon Christian principles. At one time, the majority of our people honored them, and we prospered above any nation in the history of mankind. The Psalmist was right in saying, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord…” But the Lord also warns that when we forsake Him, the inevitable result is a disaster of corrupt human nature run amuck.
Two murderers kill 30 victims in El Paso and Dayton while we sanction over 65 million children sacrificed on the altar of sexual promiscuity. We shed a few tears over the former while the disgusting legislature of NY cheers for more of the latter. This is but one example of the suicidal, moral schizophrenia we have brought on ourselves. Jesus Christ is our only answer. He promises to heal our land if we return to Him.
According to KOOL-FM’s website a petition drive is underway in Colorado Springs to change the name of Trump Avenue to Immigrant Way. The neighborhood has nothing to do with the current occupant of the Whitehouse as the homes on this Street were built in the 50’s or 60’s and the street is a minor street.
Liberals want to erase anything that could possibly be attached to our duly elected President. But they don’t hate, or do they?
I can only imagine the distress that Marilyn Cox and her family must have felt navigating the nursing home system. Know that there are advocates for residents of long-term care facilities. Long-Term Care Ombudsman are resident directed advocates who take the person’s perspective in seeking to resolve issues and develop strategies to address problems. We educate to resident rights, provide resources to locate a facility that best fit the needs and lifestyle, and diminish feelings of isolation and powerlessness. We advocate for systemic change to address chronic concerns.
Please take time to educate yourself on the issues surrounding aging before a crisis. I suggest reaching out to your Area Agency on Aging at Region 10, using internet resources, join The Colorado Senior Lobby and finally donate your time and talent to support the elders in our community!
