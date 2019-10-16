Community issues
Sadly, a very small article buried in the back stated the Democrats endorsed the law enforcement tax while a large prominent one declared the GOP did not. It was not the size or placing of the articles that is the basis of the sadness, but that once again a community issue has become a political stance. When law enforcement respond to a call, there is no hesitancy because that household is one party or another. There is only the desire to indeed protect and serve. As with other important issues, learn the facts and then decide. After careful consideration, I believe and support that One Community deserves to be safe, not two political parties determining what I should believe. I support law enforcement’s desire to not work 15 hour shifts in attempts to curb the 51% increase in felony crime.
AJ Smith
Montrose
Fuzzy language
To clarify the alleged “fuzzy language” of Prop CC by a reader who obviously hadn’t read the patently clear ballot language: no tax increases, a balanced budget required, the money must go to K-12 and higher education, roads, bridges and transport and a mandatory annual independent audit required. The right of the people to vote on any new tax increases is maintained.
Revenue in excess of the TABOR limit is required to be refunded to taxpayers, unless voters approve a revenue change in a referendum. The law applies to all levels of government, however, with voter approval, 178 school districts, 85% of cities and nearly 2,000 special districs have already “de-bruced.” Basically, Prop CC “de-bruces” the state.
Refunds have been made nine times in the law’s 26 years, and the average is between $26 and $90 per taxpayer.
Referendum C set aside the TABOR limits for five years from 2005-2010, but because of the “Great Recession” of 2008 and the federal income tax reform of 2018, our state would have had a worse fiscal outcome if Ref C had not been in place. Basically, the additional money backfilled.
Colorado’s status today on several key issues:
Unmet needs in roads, bridges and transport - $9 billion; lane miles have increased, lanes have not, and maintenance/construction costs have doubled. Gasoline taxes have not been raised since 1992.
State support for K-12 spending per pupil - 39th and per $1,000 of income - 48th in the nation; State support per full-time higher education student - 47th
Sources of funding for K-12 statewide - 64% from the state and 36% from local sources; for Montrose County - 72% from the state and 28% from local sources.
All with our state economy thriving! Proposition CC, while certainly not the end-all solution, will help roads, K-12 and higher education.
Nancy Ball
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.