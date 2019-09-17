Re: Von Helms letter
Holly von Helms’ letter accusing white men of being angry and revengeful was so childish and immature it could have rated a spot next to the Beetle Bailey cartoon in Sunday’s paper where they were talking about hot air. Of course her purpose was to pin mass shootings on “white” men in their act of “revenge.” Actually, she’s the one with the anger! Angry with men; angry with their color. This is a sick example of sexism and racism that the hard left Democrats preach they’re against, but it’s apparently okay when they practice it and they do. So here we have her Democrat brand of sex-a-phobia and race-a-phobia.
Von Helms just needs to relax and study history and realize how many “white men” have fought and died and suffered terrible injuries in wars all over the world to give her the freedom to write such hateful remarks about them. She should be grateful we have a president who loves America and has demonstrated relentless promise-keeping. He is a truly unique leader in American history. While other presidents have gotten rich in office, President Trump is losing the millions of dollars he would have made staying in private life. On top of that he donates all of his salary to charity. Contrast that to the Clintons who are now multi-millionairs acquired while in office and Obama who now can afford a $15 million dollar ocean-side mansion. Again, acquired while in office and they kept their salary. So much for the global alarmists who claim oceans are rising and will swamp coastal areas.
And how is it Russia donated $0 to the Trump campaign, but donated $145.6 million to the Clinton Foundation and Trump was the one investigated? Typical Democrat hypocrisy that’s why.
Jerry Bartholome
Montrose
I support law enforcement
I support One Community - Safer Together, the proposed public safety tax. Montrose has grown, in population, in commerce, in traffic, and unfortunately, in crime. We are not immune to crime, organized, or local. The sheer number of public safety incidents alone, from 21,546 in 2011 to 31,234 last year is evidence that our police department needs more officers and more assets.
In 2009 the public safety percentage of the general fund was 36%, this year it is 45%. Yet this is not enough to meet the basic needs of the community. “The Montrose City Council tasked a committee with investigating evaluating, forming, and drafting written recommendations to the Council on issues involving public safety funding initiatives,” according to the CIty Beat Newsletter, August 2019.
The result is the Montrose Public Safety Tax, a 0.58-percent addition to the sales tax. This will raise 58 cents on $100 spent on purchases. The funding will enable the department to hire 20 full-time personnel, and to build its first police station. The police department has shared space in City Hall, and moved into a vacated building (the former library), where it is today.
According to Blaine Hall, Chief of Police, “Shifting from the current reactive model that is struggling to reduce crime rates, to one that is more proactive, requires more personnel and better facilities to keep pace with our growing community and the ever-increasing complexity and sophistication of law enforcement activities.”
I am voting yes on 2A, the public safety sales tax. It’s time.
Carol McDermott
Montrose
We the People
Remember that the Constitution states, “We the People.” We the people must start to take a look at what we stand for and what we want for our country. There are always two sides to a civil discussion. Civil means active listening and seeking to understand the other person’s position, particularly when you disagree. Nothing will change if we continually divide ourselves into separate, righteous and yelling factions.
Think about some things that you would like to see done in this country. Let’s have some civil discourse about what we can agree needs to change that will improve our nation. What about our infrastructure that must be improved, what can we do to make sure that all of our young people have opportunities to grow and be successful, how do we make sure that there is sufficient support for everyone?
We the people are going to have to compromise and everyone will get a portion of what they want instead of nothing.
Gayle Johnson
Montrose
Public safety committee
I also served on the public safety committee and feel that there is some inaccurate information being put out. For a start, the committee was tasked with three purposes:
a. Whether the City Council of the City of Montrose should pursue additional funding for public safety beyond what is current allocated through the General Fund;
b. If the committee determines that a tax initiative is necessary, what method at what rate would be appropriate to provide for the current and future needs of the (police) department;
c. Whether the current building provides adequate space for the current and future needs of the MPD.
To address the points in order:
a. The committee, operating on a consensus model, agreed that there was a clear need to pursue additional funding.
b. We also discussed different funding options, but again, operating on the consensus of the group, agreed that the most sustainable model was a public safety sales tax. We were provided access to the budget at all points of the discussion. We were never tasked with rewriting the city budget, only with evaluating the need and suggesting alternative funding. The public has access to the budget process and, in fact, can serve on the committee related to that. The revenue increases mentioned fail to point out that a significant portion of that revenue is in the form of grants that cannot be diverted to other projects. It is also not mentioned that with increased revenue comes increased demands.
c. If anyone has been to any of Chief Hall’s presentations, you can see that the current police station is not adequate for current needs, much less allow for any growth.
Chief Hall is giving presentations that explain why we made this decision, please attend one of these to get much more information.
Dave Frank
Montrose
Air show 2019
His cap was marked “8th Air Force, England, 1943,” he was from Gunnison and had come to the Montrose air show Saturday, Sept. 14 primarily to bring his great-grandchildren to see the planes. Briefly he explained that duringWW2 he served as a flight gunner in England. The planes on the ramp were familiar to him and his wife but they wanted to pass history down the line. We talked about amenities at the airport; access to the tarmac, restrooms, something to eat, the “five Ws.” He is one of the “greatest generation” having served and survived in the cause of freedom. His presence told of life’s experiences.
Credit Lloyd Arnold, aviation director, and air service advocate, Atlantic Aviation, who aided with expertise and accommodation; Montrose County Manager Ken Norris, county commissioners and the Montrose Daily Press. Credit also reaches the military, private pilots and those staffing various booths adding to the festivities. The air show was again an example of dedicated, community minded, aviation minded people pulling together to bring something special to those who appreciate both history and current events. The show is gaining notoriety known only to larger cities. It speaks well of Montrose and nearby communities whose residents travel by air and appreciate available services rendering connection with the world. Airplanes are a prime example of progress and the seriousness of swift, convenient transportation. Many advancements in aircraft design grew from military necessities. Great show!
Kirby Kline
Montrose
