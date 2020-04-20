Important Ouray County water plan nears finalization
The Upper Uncompahgre Basin Water Supply Protection and Enhancement Plan is a document that is intended to guide future decisions about the Uncompahgre River, its tributaries, Ridgway Reservoir, and other water resources in Ouray County. The county government has been working on the plan and a related water supply study for five years, and is now finalizing the plan’s content including alternatives for addressing water shortages.
The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership (UWP) was one of 10 funders, and has been a steering committee member during the research and development of the plan since 2018. UWP was informed by the county staff on April 14 that the final draft is complete and the deadline for comments is April 28. As the local nonprofit focused on the protection and improvement of the watershed, we believe this plan deserves careful review to ensure that it protects water quality and includes alternatives that are scientifically and environmentally sound.
If you are interested in the Upper Uncompahgre Basin Plan and reading it to understand its findings and alternatives for addressing water shortages, you can find it at:
If you wish to file comments about the plan, please send to Pete Foster, Wright Water Engineers at pfoster@wrightwater.com no later than Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Tanya Ishikawa
Ridgway
