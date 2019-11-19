God Bless Law Enforcement
Re: Poorly run police
I read this view with extreme dismay.
The author of this view takes issue with our outstanding law enforcement management folks. This view fails to address the fact that our Montrose police, Montrose county Sheriff dept and Colorado State troopers men and women, place their lives on the line each and every day as they leave their home and family to begin long shifts and hours to protect us.
These dedicated folks are behind the power curve from the git go due to limited staffing, long hours and ever increasing crime rates nationwide.
Let’s all give our officers a thank you, a thumbs up, wave or a honk.
I would respectfully suggest that the author of this view get the facts straight before writing.
God bless our law enforcement folks and may God bless America.
Gary E. Coffman
Montrose
Democratic attitude
Today’s impeachment hearings show the Democrat attitude that “we know better than you, what is best for you.” Much as the Colorado Democrat led legislature did in regards to oil and gas legislation. The voters voted to not change regulations but the Democrat legislature went ahead and changed the laws anyway, they knew better. Now oil and gas industries are moving people out of state (or laying off staff) and Colorado is losing jobs and severance tax dollars.
In less than a year, the American people can decide for itself who they want to be our duly elected President. We voters can decide for ourselves, what is best for us.
Shortly after Trump’s inauguration, Shifty Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed he had evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. Have you heard anything lately about Russian collusion? That ended when former FBI Director Bob Mueller spent nearly $30 million and found nothing criminal.
Now the Dems are trying to make a phone call asking for help to investigate an “unethical former Vice-President and his son” an impeachable offense. How Joe Biden and his son profited from Joe Biden’s actions may not be illegal (we will see) but was definitely unethical.
Let the American voters decide who we want as our leader. We have done a good job since 1776. Maybe Congress should do their job instead of wasting time and money on an investigation into nothing. It is an election year so not much will happen. No legislation will pass the House of Representatives that could possibly give President Trump a win.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Hold legislators accountable
I am a newer resident to Colorado, attracted by the natural beauty and wildlife of the area. I also am a firm believer in holding our legislators accountable for their voting record.
On Oct 31st, US House Representative Scott Tipton voted NO to the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act (CORE), a bill which aims to protect some 400,000 acres of public land from resource exploration. A bill that would protect our ability to hunt, hike, camp, and ski.
I understand Representative Tipton has deep tea party roots and heavily favors government DEregulation. I also understand a “deregulation” political ideology favors the extraction industries, giving them more free rein to profit from gas and oil leases on public land. I also understand that Tipton receives financial support for re-election from that industry. (ex: SG Interests, a Texas-based energy company and its lobbying firm) Tipton’s focus on deregulation has blinded him to his responsibility of public protection.
The CORE Act represented a decade-long effort from ranchers, environmentalists and sportsmen to stop new energy development in prime wildlife habitat and headwaters for many river systems. Tipton does not represent my values of clean air, water, and land.
Suzanne Motsinger
Dolores
Uncompahgre Plateau plan
Thanks to the Montrose League of Women’s Voters for hosting and inviting U.S. Forest Service Silviculturist (study of forests and woods) Todd Gardiner to present updates on the Uncompahgre Plateau’s ten year restoration initiative. 10,000+ acres per year have been treated. This thinning of the overly dense forest, groundcover, assists with trail and road maintenance, wildlife forage, drought, fire suppression, invasive insect invasion and healthy growth. All works were continually monitored independently for adherence to the restoration plan and will continue for five years, though funding has ceased.
The Uncompahgre Plateau at an average elevation of 9,500 feet is approximately 2,300 square miles in five counties: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel with the US Forest Service National forest land compromising 545,907 acres (37%) where the restoration work took place. Only 20% of this National Forest land has been funded for restoration and the remaining acreage has not been allocated funds through Colorado’s congress.
The United States’ Land Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) was established in 1965 with fees and royalties from offshore drilling for oil and gas provides matching grants with the main emphasis on National Parks, protected forest and wildlife areas. The LWCF was recently permanently reauthorized by congress and is still awaiting a vote on full funding. Only two times since the program was established has full funding been awarded. Current estimates are that the LWCF is generating $2.5 million per day from the leases. Colorado’s forests are an economic star for our economy, we need our States Representatives to back full funding to assist with the protection of not only the Uncompahgre Plateau forests but all of Colorado’s grand forests.
This collaborative effort had numerous organizations add expertise to this effort: U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Public Lands Partnership, numerous non-profits as well as local high schools, state and federal individuals all partnering together for the care and protection of the Uncompahgre Plateau.
Rick Seymour
Montrose
