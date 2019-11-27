Don’t misrepresent me
Another letter writer fell hook, line and sinker for the propaganda put out by the pass 2A group. And, he did not read my view. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the CSP are well-run organizations and were never mentioned in my view. My view said nothing about the men and women who serve. The Montrose Police Department management fed an unsubstantiated line to the city council and they fell for it. I am just one person who has seen many examples of a poorly run police department and that is what I commented on. It’s my opinion, and please do not misrepresent or distort my writing.
William Babbel
Montrose
Rue the day
Re: von Helms letter
Holly von Helms believes like most Democrats that the Constitution is both archaic and irrelevant. In particular they don’t like the Electoral College. Their real problem is that the four times the popular vote has been overturned, the Republicans won the election, which explains their disdain. They view the Constitution as a document that is up to their interpretation at the time to bring about the result they wish to achieve. They only believe in the precepts of the constitution when they benefit their wants and needs. Like most liberals she believes what the liberal controlled media puts out regardless of the validity or the relevance there of.
I can’t understand why liberals are so willing to accept verbiage being force-fed to them. Even more disheartening is their willingness to see the people in Congress act like morons and have no respect for rules, conventions, or morality, and just plain ambivalence to common decency. Just look at the hearings for Justice Kavanaugh. The Democrats displayed disgusting behavior in all areas. They didn’t want to accept the facts or the outcome that would happen as a result of his appointment, so their remedy was to find someone to lie about what had actually happened. The Democrats in Congress are just a bunch of people that are stacked up like a little brown rugs. What should upset any person with common sense is the realization that the Democratic leadership will do anything that would be illegal or otherwise to ruin our country and to see it molded into what they would like it to be. Instead of working for the country and passing laws they have done everything to see that doesn’t happen and to make President Trump look bad. Guess what, it isn’t working. They will rue the day.
Zane Berry
Montrose
President Trump or President Pence?
Two aspects of President Trump bring agreement among both Republicans and Democrats. The world has taken note and agrees, too.
First, the president is an impulsive decision maker. Second, when pressured or confronted, he instinctively trusts his gut feelings. He acts on quick impulse without regard for unintended consequences.
“I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me” — President Trump, Nov. 27, 2018. Does this self-confidence mask dangerous over-confidence? That question will remain central to our national and economic security as long as he’s in office.
We should be especially concerned in light of the Turkey-Syrian debacle which cost lives. Similarly his withholding military aide to Ukraine also cost lives. And, after moving some troops in Syria he immediately deployed a larger number to Saudi Arabia. Most recently he changed long held US stance on Jewish settlements in the West Bank without warning. This dramatically increased tensions and threat of Mid-East war.
The president made all these decisions impulsively with little or no input from informed advisors. I now worry about his fickle support for South Korea. General James Mattis worried, too. When the president stated he did not see why we have troops in South Korea, Mattis famously had to say, “to prevent World War Three!”
General Mattis is gone. The president surrounds himself now with yes-men who will not check his impulsive reliance on gut feelings. Rash decisions are destined to continue as long as Trump remains in office. He is arguably our greatest national security threat. He’s dangerous.
Personally, I would rest easier if President Pence occupied the Oval Office.
Larry Heath
Montrose
