Mind blown
My mind gets blown when I read the thoughts and beliefs of the conservatives who still support Trump 100%. In spite of all the facts that are being revealed they still think he can do no wrong. According to the Washington Post he is at 13,435 lies and counting. Maria Ressa, renowned Philippino journalist, believes that "truth is too precious to waste." Would that the conservative factions who worship Trump would take that thought to heart.
Daily his untruths continue to be revealed. He was fined $2 million for misusing funds allegedly collected for veterans. He used those finds for his campaign and personal expenses.
Had he inherited the economic disaster that Obama inherited, I feel he would have taken the country to even deeper economic doldrums. Because of the steps taken by the Obama administration the economy was recovering significantly, e.g. bailing out General Motors, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and the 2010 tax cut. In that same year the economy grew by 3.9 %. Trump cannot take full credit for the state of the economy today.
Mr. Trump is not only dishonest, he is immoral, selfish, and lacks any knowledge of what the office of president requires. He has no clue about his duties as president or the Constitution nor does he care to learn.
He is also not the “duly elected” president. A majority of the citizens of the United States did not put him into office. I am sick and tired of the Republicans in Congress stating, "the people voted for him." Three million more people voted for Hillary Clinton than voted for Trump. He is president by virtue of the archaic practice of the Electoral College. My deepest hope is that he is not re-elected in 2020.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
Working together for the benefit of all
I would like to thank those Montrose residents that took the time to either vote for or against 2A, the sales tax to fund the expansion of our Police Dept.
I am disappointed that not every eligible voter took the time to voice their opinion by voting. Looking back, maybe the proposal language lacked the clarity to define why it was needed and of course meeting all the required legalized wording always causes some confusion.
However, each governmental entity has the responsibility to provide a safe and secure environment for its residents and visitors. If I'm a visitor to any other city, county, or state I expect to be safe and be protected by local law enforcement and other emergency services and facilities. It is a way of life we have grown up with in our country. This is not true in many countries around the world.
When a non-resident of an area uses any of the local services you pay for that privilege by paying taxes on gasoline, foods, restaurants, lodging etc.
Gee. Why do I have to pay to get into a state or federal park, I don't live there? But I guess as a citizen of the country or state I'm kind of a part owner.
And by the way, I don't spend much time driving around on Montrose County roads, but I pay a county road and bridge and public safety tax! Is that fair?
I did not complain when there was a vote for those tax increases, in fact I voted for it.
I believe it is called working together for the benefit of all.
Doug Glaspell
Montrose
