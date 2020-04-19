Not wearing masks
I am confused and concerned. We were doing a very quick shopping spree in our local Montrose Walmart store a couple of mornings ago. We had our masks on. I was shocked to see how many Walmart employees were not wearing a mask, including the greeter at the door! I was told that Walmart did not require the employees to wear a mask. Really? I thought that the CDC and the Colorado governor had issued a mandate that everyone should wear a mask while in public? I would hope, as one of the leading and one of the fewest stores open, that Walmart would at least locally show their support and care for their customers? I don’t wish to shame Walmart, or anyone else for that matter, but Walmart has already done that themselves.
Gary Garren
Montrose
