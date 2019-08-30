Climate change?
Last week, we learned that in addition to the arctic being on fire and massive glacial melt in Greenland, there are more than 74,000 fires in the Amazon. At the G7 this week, our president was the only no show for a meeting on climate change. Perhaps this was for the best. Both Trump and Bolsonaro (the president of Brazil) have a ho-hum attitude about the crisis we’ve created by altering the chemistry of the Earth’s atmosphere.
Fortunately international pressure (excluding the U.S.) is mounting to at least try to fight the fires. But Bolsonaro's government is eager to burn it down because there’s more short-term profit from open pasture. Never mind that the Amazon actually creates oxygen and helps slow global warming, why worry when there’s a buck to be made now?
Here at home, we learned just a couple weeks ago in a Washington Post article that our part of the country has seen 2.4 degrees Celsius of warming already, just a tick below the maximum observed in the entire lower 48. Our ag and tourism industry will be hit hard by even more warming. But why worry? Surely something else is to blame, like sunspots, or maybe it’s just a hoax.
Actually, Exxon looked into this whole global warming hoax 40 years ago. Their own paid scientists concluded “mankind is influencing the global climate through carbon dioxide release from the burning of fossil fuels” and warned of the devastating consequences. Rather than listen to that warning in 1977, they decided to sow public doubt to preserve profits.
But having doubt about climate change is not justification for doing absolutely nothing. If a doctor told you you had cancer, would your answer be “let’s wait and see if it gets worse?” Our children and grandchildren deserve better than “ho-hum.”
Jonathan Heath
Montrose
Public safety tax not needed long-term
I served on the Public Safety Committee, but do not support the sales tax rate increase.
Chief Blaine Hall showed the committee that crime rates have increased dramatically. He explained our police frequently need to work more than 12 hour shifts to deal with incidents.
He told us that off duty police need to be called in when serious problems arise. There came to be a broad agreement within the committee with the concept of strengthening the police force.When it came time to discuss how to pay for more personnel, we were told that discussion of the city budget was unwelcome. We were told that the city council worked really hard to prepare the budget, and that there was nothing we could contribute regarding the budget.
Thus, in a single stroke, the committee was limited to either rejecting Chief Hall’s plan, or endorsing some kind of a tax increase. It was as though the entire endeavor had been planned to deliver a predetermined outcome, a recommendation for a tax rate increase. The “consensus” began to fray.
The city did not tell the committee that city tax revenues had increased 30 percent in the preceding five years. The city did not tell us about the $1.19 million revenue increase between 2017 and 2018. The city did not tell us that the 2019 budget projected a revenue increase of $1.3 million.
The city did not tell us that expanding the police department could be funded just by using the natural growth in the city’s revenue stream for several years.The city council has not told you about it either.
I would support a short-term sales tax to pay for a new police building, but believe operations should be funded through the existing revenue sources. I oppose the Council’s proposed rate increase.
Jay Thoe
Montrose
