Not my Problem
I have been following the debate about the .58 percent tax for more cops and a new cop shop. The response from the city manager and City Council proudly point out that the city has no property tax. What a perfect answer to the problem. Put a city property tax on the ballot. This way the people who benefit the most would be paying for it.
City residents need to deal with this problem. They need to control the arrogant city manager and replace the drunken sailor spending City Council. People from the West End, Ridgway, Telluride and county residents shouldn’t have to pay for a city problem. People from the county are tired of paying taxes they can’t vote on.
Ron Jenkins
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.