‘And, a crime’ — three consequential words
At his July 26, 2016 campaign rally candidate Donald Trump broadcasts via live TV, "Russia, if you are listening, please..." Then America and all other foreign adversaries heard him request Russia's assistance. Russia quickly got to work stealing emails and spreading inflammatory disinformation helping Trump narrowly defeat his opponent, Clinton.
Then, last month in the Oval Office, President Trump was asked, if offered "opportunities research" from "Russia, China or Iran" to defeat his 2020 opponent, would he use it? President Trump replied he would "certainly listen to it." Then he added, "maybe" he would contact the FBI. (FYI: Ethics and law require reporting all foreign election interference attempts.)
Then this past week, near the close of the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian election interference we heard committee chairman say to Robert Mueller:
"From your testimony today, I gather you believe knowingly accepting foreign assistance during a presidential campaign is an unethical thing to do."
"And a crime," Mueller quickly added in response.
If I could speak to the president, I would say, "Your re-election in 2020 as an end, does not justify using unethical and certainly not criminal means. What you did in 2016 was at best unpatriotic."
He who ignores the words "and a crime," does so at his own legal peril. Moreover, patriotic Americans who believe in the rule of law will not continue to accept unethical behavior and never an open criminal request.
They're better than that. They've learned. They vote.
Larry Heath
Montrose
Energy future
Congratulations to DMEA for reaching an agreement with Tri-State to exit the contract. I hope it is a good solution for all members of DMEA. Only time will tell.
We are all going to be experiencing an increase in the access fee soon and I hope that DMEA has a plan in place to keep these fees under control now that they will not have Tri-State to blame. Unfortunately, the increase will impact those members that can least afford it. The large capital expenditure DMEA is going to make to buyout the contract and to purchase the transmission lines and the maintenance of those facilities will be a heavy lift for the members.
This Tri-State contract exit opens the door for DMEA to produce more of their own energy including residential solar energy which has been a major complaint from DMEA management.
I am not sure Mr. (Bill) Patterson is on board with residential solar from his comments in the paper on July 23. It almost sounded like if they didn’t have control of all of the power produced then they are not happy. I hope that DMEA’s management sees the benefits of residential solar. DMEA charges 10.45 cents per kilowatt hour. If it truly does not want the excess production, then it could do like other utilities and let the solar customers bank their excess to use the next year. Residential members who invest their own capital for solar on their homes is a win for all DMEA members as DMEA doesn’t have to make their own capital investment for a source of energy.
Cheryl Robacker
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.