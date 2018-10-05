Here are some of the votes cast by Congressman Tipton in the current session of Congress: Tipton voted to reduce health coverage for 70,000 veterans. He voted against disability claims for injured veterans and against increasing funding for PTSD and suicide prevention. Tipton supported a bill (that was pulled before going to the floor) that would transfer some federal lands to the state. Tipton voted 56 times to roll back the ACA and take away health care from those who can’t afford it and people with preexisting conditions. Tipton is largely bankrolled by big oil and gas interests and commercial banks. He puts his donors before the people of his district. Tipton voted to weaken the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, allowing big banks to take advantage of consumers. Tipton voted for massive tax cuts that primarily benefit the wealthy millionaires and billionaires. We already had a substantial budget deficit and this tax cut piled additional budget deficits of $1.2 trillion. There will be a day of reckoning for this horrendous deficit sooner than later. Tipton voted to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security and has even voted to end Medicare, cut Medicaid and privatize Social Security. He has also voted against supplemental food assistance to low income seniors. The 3rd Congressional District is huge and includes many hard working people who are poor. The above voting record of Congressman Tipton shows a disregard for the needs of many of the people in his district. If you are not happy with his voting record just know you have another choice!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.