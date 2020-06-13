A call to change MHS mascot
I am writing to encourage Montrose High School to change its mascot of the Montrose Indians.
Using Native Americans as a mascot is dehumanizing and continues the painful rhetoric of white supremacy and colonization in this country. Taking recent events into account, Native Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus due to lack of support infrastructure on reservations.
I am sure the cost to the school having to change this racist mascot to one that doesn't dehumanize others, as well as families having to purchase new regalia, is way less than the traumatic cost our Native American communities have had to deal with historically and currently. Having endured genocide, acculturation, and being moved onto small parcels of land, many of our Native American family members are now experiencing death from coronavirus at alarming rates due to lack of infrastructure, clean running water, and health care thanks to the marginalization they have endured at the hands of white supremacy. The death of these family members, often elders, can lead to the death of a culture; its languages and traditions.
It is time for us to be on the right side of history, not the white side of history.
Melanie McClanahan
Delta
