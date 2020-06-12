A fraud
Taken as a whole, “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) is a fraud. It is built upon a foundational lie that only white people are racist and that all blacks are innocent victims of so-called “white privilege.” For its most ardent and hateful proponents, BLM really means, “Only Black Lives Matter.” To speak the truth that “All Lives Matter” can get you killed. We are commanded to take a knee, bowing to the BLM absurdity because we are all maliciously accused of being the racist murderers of George Floyd.
In reality, there is only one race: the human race. All other alleged race differences are superficial appearance or cultural differences developed over centuries of human existence since our original parents were created by God. We have differences in skin color due to differing amounts of melanin (a chemical pigment) in the human skin. A similar type of pigment causes differences in hair color.
The fact of the matter is that our one human race has a common problem called sin. We are all guilty of that. It infects every human being regardless of skin color, hair color, facial appearance, language, male, female, or nationality. Black “racism” is just as evil as white “racism.” And to pretend that only one brand of “racism” exists is belied by the flames, hatred, beatings, murders, and greed we have been seeing on our city streets for the past few days, committed by mobs of both whites and blacks.
Beneath this mayhem lurks another evil seeking to destroy our entire nation as we know it. It is the idolatry of leftist power thieves, including “Antifa” thugs, and the Marxists who now dominate our universities, the media and the Democrat party. “Black Lives Matter” is merely another self-serving tool to get the power they so desperately covet.
Michael Martin
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.