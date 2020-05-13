A helping hand
In unity with people all across the world, we have been living life alongside COVID-19. This virus knows no bounds and each one of us has been affected. Recently, the United States government generously gave almost every American a stimulus check in the amount of $1,200. For some of you, this check is a lifeline. For others, the financial assistance doesn’t carry the same weight.
As a result of the pandemic, local charities and the families they serve need our help more than ever. In response to this, my wife and I are donating both of our checks to the Montrose Sharing Ministries Food Bank. In these uncertain times, spreading acts of kindness in whatever way you’re able makes a huge impact. If you’re financially able, we would be honored if you would join us in using all or part of your stimulus check to make a donation to your charity of choice.
Thank you for your consideration. We hope that you and those you love stay healthy and safe during this time.
Bob and Lea Roberts
Montrose
