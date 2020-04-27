Addressing the annual report
April 22's Social Security Trustees' 2020 Annual Report prompts this letter. The report is written about Social Security and Medicare Part A's financial health and future viability. The report does not take into consideration the coronavirus. It will be important to see what is reported next year after this year's economic collapse is known. With a moderately good economy, the annual report says Social Security will be fully funded through 2034 and Part A Medicare until 2026.
That now-dated conclusion is with a moderately good economy, yet even then the dates are not far away. But the economy is purposely a disaster now and will undoubtedly be poor for months and surely be impacted into next year. These two entitlement programs (named because people work and earn them) will now have their trust funds depleted even sooner because payroll tax revenue is dropping greatly.
Actually, similar stresses occurred in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Four major laws affecting Social Security (in 1977, 1980, 1981, and 1983) were passed and resulted in many cuts to Social Security, plus tax increases to workers and businesses and are still in effect. Both parties held power in those years and did what was needed. Social Security and Medicare were saved for these last 40 years and life went on.
Now revenue from federal and state income taxes and capital gains taxes, state and local sales taxes, lodging and gas taxes are falling. Local and state officials will be cutting budgets, programs, and payrolls, even if given a partial federal bailout. Plus some taxes will likely need to go up. Medicare for All, open borders, and free college are even less likely. Many consequences are in store for us, yet life will go on.
Steve Davis
Montrose
