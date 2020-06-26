Appreciate our two senators
I appreciate our two senators promoting the Land and Water Conservation Fund's (LWCF) full funding through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).
The LWCF was established more than 50 years ago, and although never fully funded, it has benefitted nearly every U.S. county for parks and recreation projects (including all of those in Colorado). It is sad, however, that Sen. Cory Gardner didn't address the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE) demanded by a majority of Coloradans and suggested by Sen. (Michael) Bennet to be added to GAOA. As a matter of fact, some believe that Gardner's promotion of the GAOA may be an effort to ignore the public demand for CORE Act support.
The CORE Act would protect approximately 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado needing further legacy protection and is supported by a majority of Coloradans. Call and let your voice be heard.
Wayne Quade
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.