Bewildered by BLM?
If you find yourself shaking your head in disbelief at the inconsistency in the name and behavior associated with the Black Lives Matter now-come-political party, that is because the playbook was written by Saul Alinsky, a genius political nihilist from the mid-20th century. His rules for destroying nations are found, especially in his famous, "10 Rules for Radicals.”
I urge you to Google either Alinsky or "10 Rules for Radicals" and then you will understand the source of your bewilderment when we are told Black Lives Matter while the black-on black murder only increases in urban centers with not a word about it mentioned by BLM proponents or their fawning media.
Rabbi Dr. Robert Saunders
Montrose
