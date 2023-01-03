First: Were there not such a huge market in the United States for drugs, opioids, and fentanyl etc., the southern border would not be the smuggling capital of the Western Hemisphere. Let’s put the blame where it belongs. One cannot sell anything without a market that is anxious to purchase it. We need to look at ourselves and assume responsibility for all the drugs coming into our country from everywhere, including upstanding pharmaceutical companies.
Second: Contrary to the opinion of our most honorable House Rep. Lauren Boebert, LGBTQ people cannot be ‘groomed’. LGBTQ persons are born that way. To think that education and books would be able to develop those attributes in students is ludicrous. One either is or isn’t, and teachers cannot change a person’s inherent tendencies one way or the other. A good friend of mine, who happens to be a lesbian, knew when she was four years old that she was different somehow. By the way, when did heterosexuals decide to be so? Was there a time when we had to make a choice. Ridiculous thinking!
Years ago, when attending a Lutheran church in Boulder, Colorado, we spent a couple of years deciding to become a ‘reconciled in Christ’ church. That meant that anyone, regardless of color, sexual orientation, education, income level or social standing could worship with our congregation. The arguments and theories and discussions went on and on until one day I spoke up and asked the following question: “Do you really think if Jesus stood at our front door he would determine who could enter based on their sexuality, color, education etc?”
Do you even know or care what Jesus taught when you decide to eliminate certain types of people from our doorstep? He said, “Love one another.” No contingencies, no standards, no criteria.