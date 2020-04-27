COVID-19 is not an automobile accident
Many are comparing the current number of deaths associated with COVID-19 to the annual deaths due to automobile accidents or suicide. Further, the deaths thus far to COVID-19 are much less than those from causes such as heart disease (650,000 annually) or stroke (146,000 annually). The implication is that if we are willing to live with the risk of these causes of death, why not treat COVID-19 the same.
These comparisons are invalid. Automobile accidents, or fatalities due to heart disease, cancer or stroke are not infectious and thus do not have a basic reproductive number (Ro=0). There is no expectation that any of these leading causes of death will result in another death due to that cause. COVID-19 is infectious. The Ro for COVID-19 appears to be somewhere between 2.2 and 5.7, with a serial interval (time between cases) of six to nine days. Based on data reported Wednesday, April 22, there have been 47,269 deaths and 856,057 confirmed cases in the U.S. or a fatality rate of 5.5 percent.
What would happen if automobile accidents had an Ro even as low as 2.2, a serial interval of nine days, and a fatality rate of one percent? If the first fatal accident occurred on January 1, 225 days later — Aug. 13 — every American would have been in an automobile accident and 3.3 million of us would have died. Not accounting for the loss of population due to the accidents, by Nov. 3, every American (331 million) would have died due to an automobile accident.
I do not know what the right answer is, but I know comparing deaths due to non-infectious causes to COVID-19 is not a valid comparison. I also know that deaths due to COVID-19 will occur in others due to your choices.
Marshal Clark
Montrose
