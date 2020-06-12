Different facts
"We, the American people, are not each other's enemies. The enemies are those people behind the curtain jerking everybody's chains and trying to divide us by age, race, and income." — Dr. Ben Carson.
We are being fed an unending stream of lies by media/academia/Democrat pseudo-intellectuals who actively foment race warfare to further their own power. They care nothing about our country or the black countrymen they claim to champion. Recent MDP opinion page articles repeat some of those lies, including Sen. Gardner's June 5 article. Here are some facts you won't hear from the race-baiting media:
Democrats couldn't care less about blacks or other minorities. If they did, they would increase — not lobby to decrease — police presence in black neighborhoods, where blacks are murdered in the thousands by other blacks — almost never by whites, whether by policemen or otherwise. You can't care about poor, black Americans while siding with people looting small businesses owned and serving poor, black Americans. Retired police captain David Dorn — murdered by looters. Office Max Brewer on life support — run over by rioters. Do these black lives matter? Not to the left.
The most dangerous place for a black person to be is in a city controlled by Democrat politicians. The cities the left are claiming to be oppressive are controlled by Democrats. There hasn't been a Republican major in Minneapolis since 1973. Every public official responsible for the mayhem there is a Democrat. Left-wing mobs turned on left-wing cities that have elected left-wing politicians for generations. Democrats own the consequences of their devastating policies. Many minorities are now wondering what the heck voting for Democrats has done for them. No word of contempt is sufficient for those, black and white, who manipulate black lives while stripping them of their dignity.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
