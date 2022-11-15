I was a Delta County poll watcher and learned just how meticulous & secure the process is. Please don't believe the lie that your vote is more likely to get counted if you vote in person on election day. Whether you mailed your ballot early, used a drop box, voted in person early or on election day, it gets counted. If you don't believe me, become a poll watcher or election judge for the next election, and see for yourself.
I was so impressed with the professionalism, dedication, and volunteerism of the election judges. They had to be on duty for all 13 days of early voting; for 8+ hours a day and 12+ hours on election day, whether anyone showed up to vote or not. Fortunately, Nov 8 was the busiest day by far and the time flew by for me.
Everything these election judges do is bipartisan. Each step of the process is done by one Republican and one Democrat, from getting materials ready for the day, signing off on every action (opening the ballot boxes in the morning, sealing them at the end of the day, walking them over to the courthouse, etc.). At no time does one person work alone.
If you believe that voting on the last day is more secure, fine, keep doing it. But have you thought that by doing so you could be delaying the count? How? Those ballots weren't opened, signatures verified, etc. until after the polls closed on Nov 8. Approximately 300 people voted in person in Delta and a lot dropped off ballots that day. No ballots would be counted until after the polls closed that night. Making for a long night for the county clerks.