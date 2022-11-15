I was a Delta County poll watcher and learned just how meticulous & secure the process is. Please don't believe the lie that your vote is more likely to get counted if you vote in person on election day. Whether you mailed your ballot early, used a drop box, voted in person early or on election day, it gets counted. If you don't believe me, become a poll watcher or election judge for the next election, and see for yourself.

I was so impressed with the professionalism, dedication, and volunteerism of the election judges. They had to be on duty for all 13 days of early voting; for 8+ hours a day and 12+ hours on election day, whether anyone showed up to vote or not. Fortunately, Nov 8 was the busiest day by far and the time flew by for me.



