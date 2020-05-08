Re: Fact-check column
The more propaganda the media spews out, the more it insists it is factual. "Fact-checking" was devised to help separate fact from fiction. In reality, most outlets calling themselves "fact-checkers" use the term to camouflage their leftist agendas. Because it has become obvious that most "fact-checkers" are no longer in the business of informing people, but instead manipulating them, is it any wonder they have zero credibility?
Take FactCheck.org's April 26 article that tries (unsuccessfully) to make the case that the Trump campaign's recent ad skewering Pelosi for delaying small business funding relief "takes Pelosi's words out of context." While not denying that Pelosi did indeed delay the critical funding, and bragged about it, they suggest that because the three-minute ad didn't mention that Pelosi stated "the PPP program was very important" or that her reason for delaying was that she wanted additional measures, the ad was somehow "out of context"?
FactCheck doesn't mention the fact that Pelosi delayed the prior virus relief bill in a blatant attempt to fund various leftist wish list items (abortion, Kennedy Center, bail out the post office, climate change) having nothing to do with the pandemic. Given that context, the campaign ad was spot on in highlighting Pelosi's callous disregard for workers needing a lifeline. By picturing Pelosi in front of her ice cream and $14,000 refrigerator, the ad also correctly pictured how totally out of touch Washington Democrats are with middle America.
Even if the ad had taken Pelosi out of context, that pales in comparison to the organized, blatant, and daily lies directed at Trump. And those lies pale in comparison to Obama's FBI working with Clinton to paint Trump as a Russian agent, or "fact-checkers" ignoring credible Tara Reade sexual assault allegations against Biden.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.