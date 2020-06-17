Join me in voting for Lauren Boebert
I admire strong women who are engaged in their community and help those less fortunate to have a better life. And my admiration of Lauren Boebert is off the charts.
Lauren is the personification of the American Dream. She grew up in a home with a single mom supported by welfare. As a teenager she learned firsthand the satisfaction of working and being self-sufficient and decided she wanted a different life.
She married, had four sons, and eventually became a successful business owner and job creator.
Wanting to help other women become self-sufficient and independent of government support, Lauren began volunteering at the county jail, coaching female inmates about working to better their situation. On several occasions, she gave the women a safe harbor in her own home after they were released from jail, until they were able get on their feet.
But are these qualities really important when selecting a candidate for congress? Absolutely. In fact, I submit that these qualities are far more important than age or political experience.
I want a representative in Congress who understands what it means to live on a budget.
I want a representative in Congress who understands that a new tax of “only $87 a year” can mean whether or not a family can buy new school shoes for their kids.
And I want a representative in Congress who understands that people are best helped by their community, not their government, and is someone who has actually lived it. Someone who practices what she preaches.
Lauren Boebert has all of those qualities and more, and she has my full support. Please join me in voting for Lauren Boebert for Congress.
Janet Rowland
Grand Junction
