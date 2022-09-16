State legislatures across the country have been instrumental in protecting our voting rights and secure elections — or undermining them, safeguarding women’s reproductive health rights — or eliminating them. They have worked to protect our environment, or not. With frequent impasses at the federal legislative level and a reactionary Supreme Court, state legislatures are more vital to our lives and our democracy than ever.

In Colorado, we have been well served by our state legislature and elected officials. Our elections have been fairly managed and kept secure. Access to voting is made simple and convenient. Women’s reproductive health has been preserved. Environmental protections are prioritized.



