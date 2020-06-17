Let's get this straight
Enough! Enough of the radical conservatives in this town echoing the falsehoods and blather heard on FOX News, OAN and Rush Limbaugh. Let's get this straight.
Democrats are not against businesses making money; they do not want to make decisions for everyone in the country; they are not expecting obeisance from all Americans. Democrats simply want to keep the country safe for future generations, both financially and healthwise.
This is what Democrats believe:
We believe in truth in science.
We believe all people are created equal and deserve equal justice in all situations.
We encourage renewable energy sources that go hand in hand with preserving the environment.
We believe every citizen has a right to access affordable health care.
We believe in background checks for gun ownership to prevent the senseless killing of innocent victims.
We believe all children deserve the best education available regardless of where they live or their financial circumstances.
We believe in freedom of speech and freedom of the press.
We believe voting is the most sacred right we have and should not be repressed under any circumstances.
We want to build bridges, not walls. Walls are not inclusive and we believe in inclusivity.
We believe that immigrants are what made this country the country it is and should not be disallowed entry.
We believe that the government should have no role in a woman's choice when it comes to her body.
We believe that money should be removed from the political process and Citizens United should be repealed. Money is the cause of the abuse of power we see daily in the news from Washington.
Put that in your pipe and smoke it!
Holly von Helms
Montrose
