I think our current MCSD School Board and Superintendent are fairly conservative, and they’re doing a fantastic job. As a Christian parent, I prefer to have my kids learn religion at church and in our home, not in the public schools. MCSD does not teach CRT. I support having professionals teach human reproductive science, while parents provide the framework and values we want our kids to live by. Let’s leave our schools’ future to passionate and proven professionals (Murphy, Fishering, and Kelley). If you haven’t already, please read up on the candidates, think critically, and vote appropriately.
Tim Judkins
Montrose
Rest In Peace, Victor
God speed and Happy Trails to my old friend Victor Alires until we meet again.
It was Victor who was my mentor and my support and my partner during our Hispanic activism years in the 70s and 80s, as we worked to bring equality to the Raza and to teach them that along with gained powers came great responsibility.
He was proud of his honor and strong in his leadership.
Along with such great men as Larry Quintana, Val Alvarado, and Tommy Martinez, he made Montrose and the world a better place.
Adios ese..... receive your reward and reserve a spot for me.
God bless Victor Alires.
Bob Stollsteimer
Montrose
