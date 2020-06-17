Local businesses, and BLM
Since we can finally go to restaurants again, I hope that everyone will patronize locally-owned restaurants. The fast food franchises, already set up with drive-in windows, probably did okay during the shut-down. But the restaurants based on in person dining really suffered. Please keep that in mind next time you want a meal away from home.
Ditto for other local businesses. We could buy clothes (or anything) at Walmart, but small local clothing stores lost two months or more of revenue, as did a lot of other locally-owned businesses. And how much in revenues will nail and hair salons and movie theaters have lost? Please make it a point to help small businesses and local services recoup their losses. Gift certificates to small businesses make great gifts.
I’m thankful that we don’t live in one of the cities under attack from anarchists, socialists, communists, and other misguided persons. Businesses which pulled through the Chinese virus may not be able to survive having their stores looted, vandalized, and burned. Is that one reason for the violence: to make it impossible for economies to recover, so that uninformed people will press for more socialism, more government payouts?
Most of the world agrees that Mr. Floyd’s death was tragic, and that the police officers responsible should be tried. Protests were understandable. But when protests were co-opted by violent vandals and thieves, and bystanders and police were hurt and killed, the cities should have shut them down completely.
Yes, black lives matter. All lives matter. But if Black Lives Matter participants are really concerned about black lives, why do they not protest the killings of two dozen or so black people every weekend in Chicago?
Bruce Many
Eckert
