Maintaining a legacy
Some Presidents have class, some hate losing the limelight. President Obama blamed President Bush for every problem he faced. President Bush had every right to be in the news to defend himself. He had class, kept quiet and let Obama make mistake after mistake. President Bush led us out of the 9/11 attack and had a legacy.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
