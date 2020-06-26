Mitsch Bush experienced, dedicated

The good news for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is that Diane Mitsch Bush is once again willing to run for Congress.

Not one to give up, she brings a depth of experience, knowledge and determination to a rather thankless job. As a person of common means, she has done her due diligence on the legislation needed to correct the abject failures of the current administration. Before the pandemic, she traveled throughout Southwest Colorado, facing some tough audiences and explaining her desire to work across the aisle to allay voter’s health, financial and future fears. Never have we (so) needed a representative who will show up for town halls, stay in touch with voters and work tirelessly for us. She is not new to legislation and working in the maze of government. All in all, Diane is what we need now. Please vote.

Mary Karraker

Durango

