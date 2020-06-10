More compassion needed
I feel that our community, as well as Americans, need to be more patient, compassionate and caring. I was tested for the coronavirus and felt shamed by a few local businesses in town. The illness can strike animals, children, elderly and families. What happened to loving one another?
As far as George Floyd goes: Stop the violence, riots, protests, etc., and care about each other the way God created us to do unto others!
I’ve got a gay nephew, but I didn’t disown him as a result of his sexual preference.
Shawna Wright
Montrose
