Another aspect of the dire consequences of eliminating Roe vs. Wade: I have a developmentally disabled daughter who is now 61 years old. She had a difficult delivery due to the doctor giving me a spinal too early. She got stuck in the birth canal after the birthing muscles quit working and was pulled out with forceps.
She grew to be 5-foot-11 and has balance and gait issues along with a much lower IQ than average. She was quite independent after graduating from her special school in spite of the fact that she couldn’t read or write.
I used to worry about her getting pregnant either through lack of awareness of the consequences of sexual activity or from being raped by some pervert. Luckily nothing like that occurred. However, my worry was, “What would I do if she had gotten pregnant?”
There was no way she could carry a pregnancy to term physically much less understand what was going on with all the bodily changes. Delivery was out of the question. Under no circumstances could I have put her through that.
Had she gotten pregnant my dilemma was the agony of putting her through the harrowing experience of carrying a child through birth and my then becoming the caregiver for that child or having a grandchild aborted. I am afraid I would have to have done the latter. She could never have carried all that frontal weight, dealt with the ups and downs of pregnancy, or handled the pain and stress of delivery of a baby. At least the abortion would have been legal then.
But today women like her would have to go through the whole process. That is absolutely not a rational decision for that situation by any means. She lives in Colorado where abortion is legal, but many states do not allow abortions under any circumstances, an abominable consequence of the SCOTUS decision to abolish Roe vs. Wade.
In addition, the thought of making contraceptives illegal is not only ludicrous, it is criminal.
It’s not like we need to increase the population of the world. We’re already taxing our existence beyond reason. We need some common sense in the Supreme Court. It is sadly lacking.