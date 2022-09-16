Another aspect of the dire consequences of eliminating Roe vs. Wade: I have a developmentally disabled daughter who is now 61 years old. She had a difficult delivery due to the doctor giving me a spinal too early. She got stuck in the birth canal after the birthing muscles quit working and was pulled out with forceps.

She grew to be 5-foot-11 and has balance and gait issues along with a much lower IQ than average. She was quite independent after graduating from her special school in spite of the fact that she couldn’t read or write.



