Please honor and respect our national symbol
U.S. FLAG CODE : (g) The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature.
This includes a black and white version of the American flag with a blue or red line through the middle of the flag. You can respect and support police and fire personnel but you don’t have to desecrate the American flag to do it. Please keep in mind that these people chose their profession.
The American flag is the most sacred image we have in this country. Please respect this great Flag and do not destroy the flag or the image.
Yes, the Supreme Court has ruled once that burning the American flag was a form of free speech but other forms of flag desecration are not protected.
The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard. Advertising signs should not be fastened to a staff or halyard from which the flag is flown.
FEDERAL LAW –
18 U.S. Code § 700.Desecration of the flag of the United States; penalties:
• (1) Whoever knowingly mutilates, defaces, physically defiles, burns, maintains on the floor or ground, or tramples upon any flag of the United States shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.
Bill Babbel
”The Flag Man”
Montrose
Is this what we want?
Although a life-long hunter and gun owner, I’m disgusted every time I see congressional candidate Lauren Boebert wearing her holster and gun in public. It is no surprise that this lady, who has been arrested numerous times, supports a nationwide open carry policy. Is this really the type of country we want to live in with so many openly carrying guns? Where does it all stop?
I’m so sick and tired of hearing of gun violence every time I turn on the evening news or read the newspaper. So many lives lost and shattered! Our youth are the most important thing in our society, and our character is determined by how we provide for and keep our youth safe. Based on this criteria, our nation is severely lacking in character. Year after year we allow large numbers of our youth to die from gun violence and do virtually nothing to reduce its occurrence. We should all be ashamed. It is so important this year to elect a lady like Diane Mitsch Bush who respects the Second Amendment, but also recognizes how awful it is for us to allow gun violence to continue and do nothing.
David Ryan
Montrose
Here are some facts about filling the Supreme Court vacancy
Several writers (Goldberg, Stockton, Hallenborg, Sept. 23) are frustrated about filling the Supreme Court vacancy prior to the end of Trump’s first term. They used the words hypocrisy, unsavory, unconstitutional, etc. Here are some facts they choose to ignore.
In 2016, the Republican Senate chose to not consider Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. The claim that it is the Senate’s duty to approve any qualified nominee is pure fiction. The Constitution allows the president to nominate, but the Senate has the constitutional authority to reject any nominee at their discretion. Had the people of this country not given Republicans control of Congress in the prior election, Democrats would have had the constitutional authority to have their way with that Supreme Court nomination.
In 2020, with a Republican president and a Republican-controlled Senate, Trump and Mitch McConnell have an opportunity to exercise their constitutionally enumerated power by nominating and confirming a justice of their choice. Their terms of office did not end upon the death of Ginsburg. In filling the vacancy, Republicans are both exercising their lawful powers and delivering for their constituents — which is exactly what they were elected to do (will of the people).
Regarding the “will of the people,” the two most recent and currently binding indications of that are the elections of 2016 and 2018. The former produced a Republican president and reaffirmed Republican control of the Senate, in place since the election of 2014. The latter confirmed Republican control of the Senate once again. Democrats ignore precedents at will when doing so suits their interests. Does anyone for a second think that if roles were reversed, Democrats would hesitate to confirm their pick?
Speaking of hypocrisy, Democrats need to be reminded of things Biden said as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee about it being okay to confirm Supreme Court justices during an election year. But that was when it suited them. It wasn’t Republicans who violated the precedent of the filibuster for judicial nominees. It wasn’t Republicans who broke the precedent of treating judicial nominees with dignity and respect, treating Kavanaugh in a totally disgraceful and corrupt manner. Democrats scorch every conventional nicety, and then expect Republicans to play their game. Exercising legitimate political power against the side that wants to abolish the Electoral College and pack the Supreme Court is not only constitutional, but totally justified.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Thanks to senators for supporting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act
Elder abuse is a serious issue, and even more so when it involves those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias who aren’t always able to clearly communicate their thoughts. Tragically, elder abuse can result in premature death, a decline in physical and psychological health, destruction of social and familial ties, devastating financial loss and more.
The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act would require the Department of Justice to develop dementia-related training materials for law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, medical personnel, victim’s services personnel and others who encounter and support individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. These materials can improve the quality of their interactions and enable these justice system workers to better serve our state’s most vulnerable individuals.
I join the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. Cory Gardner for supporting this bipartisan legislation. Ending Alzheimer’s is not a red or blue issue. This bipartisanship brings hope to Colorado families impacted by this devastating disease that, together, we can create a world without Alzheimer’s.
Linda Mitchell
Alzheimer’s Ambassador
Retired CEO, Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado
Denver
SNAP must receive adequate funding
Since the pandemic started over 14 million children are facing hunger. Just let that settle in. Back in May the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act which included an increase in nutrition assistance programs to address the hunger crisis that is impacting millions of children across the country. And since then the Senate hasn’t done anything. Each piece of COVID legislation put forward by the Senate has been very narrow and done nothing that would help those many children and families who are going hungry right now. This is shameful. Who are we as a country if we don’t take meaningful steps to make sure that children don’t go hungry? What are our values as a country if we don’t help struggling families put food on the table?
Churches and charities have stepped up and into this gap, but it isn’t enough to completely bridge it. We need to make sure that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program receives adequate funding that makes sure each child who faces hunger is fed. These are life-saving programs. Matthew 25 reminds us that, “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” Right now, the Senate is doing the very least, rather than looking out for the least of these.
I ask my senators, Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, to move forward with COVID relief legislation that addresses the reality of what people are going through right now, that remembers the hungry, and that elevates our country to its highest values.
Katie Adams
Montrose
Would Lauren Boebert be another enabler?
Lauren Boebert from Rifle wants to represent us (or at least some of us) in Congress. She says she is pro-freedom, pro-guns, pro-Trump, pro-Constitution, pro-energy, pro-life, pro-Colorado and pro-America.
What do any of those mean? Freedom to do anything anyone wants? Or just freedom for her to not follow the laws? Freedom to use guns for everyone as a way to solve disputes?
Pro-energy with a drilling rig or compressor station in your backyard, destroying your ability to enjoy living on your land?
Pro-life, meaning freedom doesn’t include a woman’s right to control her own reproductive functions? Pro-life or pro-birth? Is she wanting to help take care of children born to parents who cannot afford another child?
Pro-Colorado. Isn’t that why we all live here? Who’s Colorado? Her vision of the Wild West where everyone has guns on their hips?
And pro-America. Again, who’s America? Our current America where the Republican Party has no concern over 200,000 people dying from a virus that could have been less severe?
Pro-Constitution and pro-Trump? A contradiction in terms. Trump and his enablers are shredding the Constitution. Would she be another enabler?
Boebert says only Trump supporters are “real Americans.” So more than half the U.S. population is not, including many who would be Boebert’s constituents. She also has stated that she is not an independent thinker, by stating the Tipton did not vote on party lines enough. Translation: She will follow the Republican leadership and not necessarily do what is right for Colorado.
We need someone more inclusive and respectful as our representative. Diane Mitsch Bush is the better person. She has experience, having shown she can work across the aisle in the state legislature to solve actual problems that can’t be solved by packing heat. Mitsch Bush can and will represent all of Colorado in Congress. Vote for Mitsch Bush.
Pat Vondra
Montrose
